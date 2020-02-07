Rain chances aren’t zero this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have a few clouds sweeping from Northwest to Southeast across the Red River Valley. It’s not out of the question that we see if you stray showers this morning, but we’re not expecting precipitation that will cause travel problems. Cloud cover is expected to decrease later this morning and we’ll have mostly sunny skies through much of the day. After high temperatures in the low 40s Thursday, today’s highs will be in the low 50s. Winds become Gusty out of the South this weekend helping to drive temperatures to the mid and upper 60s by Sunday.