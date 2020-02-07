Sugar and Spice are everything nice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s Pet of the Week with Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
Kimber is with us now, with two little cuties, who happen to be siblings.
Sugar and Spice are about 12 weeks old, full of energy and super loving. They love to play outside together.
They’ve had 2 of their sets of shots and have gotten a microchip. They just have a little more vetting to go before they are ready to find forever homes.
Saturday, Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo, right next to Target off of Kemp from noon until 4 p.m. with Sugar and Spice and some other animals who are in need of adoption.
Pet adoption is not a free process but it covers just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can always check out their website or Facebook page.
