Texas State looks to sweep App State

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Appalachian State's Justin Forrest has averaged 18.6 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Isiah Small has put up eight points and 6.5 rebounds.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 39.2 percent of the 153 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.