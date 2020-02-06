Warmer Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - South winds bring milder temperatures back into the area this weekend. We’ll be in the 50s and up close to 60 for Saturday and in the 60s and maybe even near 70 Sunday. Another strong front brings some showers chances for Sunday, along with cooler weather back by early next week. Next week looks wet with at least rain chances through Wednesday or Thursday. It’s possible that another winter storm could impact parts of the region.