WF families enjoy snow day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Snow days are not very common across Texoma, so residents said they’re taking advantage of it.
Parents had cameras ready as kids took to the hills.
There were a few wipe-outs, but over the feeling was to soak up as much fun as possible before the hills across Wichita Falls go back to dirt.
“Only happens once in a while so we’ve been out here all day and all day yesterday just out here sledding and enjoying the snow,” said Kim Woods, a parent of one of the kids sledding today.
