WF man arrested for warrant, marijuana possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man who was wanted for evading arrest and discovered marijuana in his possession.
WFPD says officers saw Trevon Johnson driving on Professional Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday and pulled him over because they had prior knowledge of the warrant out for his arrest from 2018.
Upon making contact with Johnson, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from his car. They detained both Johnson and his passenger.
The report said officers were beginning to search the car when Johnson admitted to putting marijuana into the passenger’s purse.
Officers searched the purse and found a blunt and a baggie containing a green leafy substance. The .6 ounce substance tested positive for marijuana.
Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces and for the warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle.
His total bond was set at $15,501 and he has since been released from the Wichita County Jail.
