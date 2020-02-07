Wichita Co. 4-H’s shooting sports project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lonnie Culley joined Jake in studio to tell us about Wichita County’s 4-H shooting program.
For those kids who enjoy the outdoors and hunting, they’ll love the shooting sports project.
This 4-H project covers firearm safety and teaches responsible handling and use. Its a hands on project where you’ll learn about a variety of firearms – including pistols, rifles, shotguns, and archery.
Some of the groups focus on competitive events while others practice basic shooting procedures.
Contact your local 4-H club to see what’s available in your area.
In the shooting sports project, kids will learn how to load and shoot a variety of firearms, the proper maintenance of firearms, parts, and accessories. They will also teach the proper safety procedures for handling, shooting, also about shooting sports competitions and how your kids can participate. Hunting procedures, gun laws and ethics related to shooting and hunting. They can also learn about careers related to firearms and shooting sports.
Due to the nature of this sport, there are quite a few detailed rules that are important to follow. Fun and safety are always the primary goals.
This program will start on Feb. 11.
For more information you can visit the Wichita County 4-H’s AgriLife website or Facebook page.
