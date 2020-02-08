HS Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 7

Hirschi and Burkburnett met for the 3rd time this season Friday night (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | February 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:00 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -

DISTRICT 4-5A

BOYS

#17 Rider defeats Abilene Cooper 58-35

WFHS loses to Aledo 57-40

GIRLS

Rider defeats Abilene Cooper 52-40

Lady Raiders clinch share of the district title

Rider vs Abilene Cooper girls Highlights

WFHS loses to Aledo 46-23

DISTRICT 6-4A

BOYS

Hirschi defeats Burkburnett 73-63

Hirschi vs Burkburnett boys Highlights

Graham defeats Vernon 43-41

GIRLS

Hirschi defeats Burkburnett 51-34

Graham defeats Vernon 53-49

DISTRICT 8-3A

BOYS

City View defeats Henrietta 59-34

Holliday defeats Bowie 48-45

Nocona loses to Childress 65-51

GIRLS

Bowie defeats Holliday 63-48

Nocona defeats Childress 47-36

DISTRICT 9-2A

BOYS

Seymour defeats Windthorst

GIRLS

Quanah defeats Electra 37-19

TAPPS 1-1A

BOYS

Wichita Christian loses to Christ the King 50-47

Christ Academy defeats Plainview Christian 79-30

CA: Grayson Southard 14 pts, 10 rebs, 12 steals

Notre Dame defeats #2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 34-31

GIRLS

Notre Dame defeats #2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 34-31

Christ Academy defeats Plainview Christian 42-29

