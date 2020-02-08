HS Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
#17 Rider defeats Abilene Cooper 58-35
WFHS loses to Aledo 57-40
Rider defeats Abilene Cooper 52-40
Lady Raiders clinch share of the district title
WFHS loses to Aledo 46-23
Hirschi defeats Burkburnett 73-63
Graham defeats Vernon 43-41
Hirschi defeats Burkburnett 51-34
Graham defeats Vernon 53-49
City View defeats Henrietta 59-34
Holliday defeats Bowie 48-45
Nocona loses to Childress 65-51
Bowie defeats Holliday 63-48
Nocona defeats Childress 47-36
Seymour defeats Windthorst
Quanah defeats Electra 37-19
Wichita Christian loses to Christ the King 50-47
Christ Academy defeats Plainview Christian 79-30
CA: Grayson Southard 14 pts, 10 rebs, 12 steals
Notre Dame defeats #2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 34-31
Notre Dame defeats #2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 34-31
Christ Academy defeats Plainview Christian 42-29
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.