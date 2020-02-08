Lynwood Center burned for WFPD training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department had a training opportunity this week, burning the old Lynwood Community Center to the ground.
Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said during the training, they hid a simulated victim to get realistic training.
They also left a lot of the interior walls in place before hand to mimic an unfamiliar home like they would see if they were called to a house fire.
Once they were left with studded walls, they went back in and added some particle boards to make them seem like rooms in a house.
“The process of using the building for training and ultimately burning it was both cost savings to the city, as well as gave us very unique training opportunities that we've taken advantage of really over the past several weeks,” said Prillaman.
Prillaman says these types of buildings provide an environment that can be tough to replicate, and that there’s already been approval to rebuild an east Lynwood Community Center right on the same lot where it was before.
Chief Prillaman says their burn training facility tends to act consistently, since the layout never changes.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.