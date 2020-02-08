National Weather Service holds storm spotter training session in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Meteorologists from the National Weather Service held the training session to help storm spotters in the area recognize weather conditions for the upcoming severe storm season.
Meteorologist Rick Smith says they wouldn’t be able to do their jobs without the information they get from trained storm spotters.
“We have a lot of technology that we use to observe the weather, but nothing replaces a set of human eyes and ears out in the field,” said Smith.
Smith says these classes are important to make sure people are in the right mindset with severe storm season coming up here in the next couple of months.
The biggest takeaway from the class was how to quickly report a storm the safest way possible.
“It’s bringing people together to be able to listen to the national weather service, where they normally can’t do that,” said Wichita Falls Emergency Preparedness Coordinator John Henderson.
“We’re going to get tornadoes somewhere in the area and we just need to be ready for them,” said Smith.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.