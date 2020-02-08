16 Texoma student-athletes sign during delayed National Signing Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - National Signing Day is a great opportunity to celebrate student-athletes in our area who have earned an opportunity to continue playing the sport they love at the collegiate level.
Well, National Signing Day was Wednesday, but because of the nice snow we enjoyed, signings were pushed back to Friday.
Burkburnett’s Josh Myles- Midwestern State
Burkburnett’s Colby Dula- Hamline University
Burkburnett’s Kyson Hoskins- Southern Nazarene
City View’s Jayln Marks- West Texas A&M
City View’s Javen Jones- Wayland Baptist
City View’s Cade Farrell- Wayland Baptist
Electra’s Noah Caldwell- Abilene Christian
Holliday’s Tristin Boyd- Southwestern Oklahoma State
Holliday’s Ryan Hipol- Austin College
Iowa Park’s Trent Green- Oklahoma Baptist
Iowa Park’s Ryder Roberts- Oklahoma Baptist
WFHS’s Michael Vargas- Incarnate Word
WFHS’s Tyson Whiteside- UT Permian Basin
Windthorst’s Awtry Blagg- Midwestern State
Holliday’s Konner Wood- Texas Tech
Burkburnett’s Ryder Faulkner- McPherson University
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.