16 Texoma student-athletes sign during delayed National Signing Day

Texoma signings
By Brian Shrull | February 7, 2020 at 8:55 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 8:55 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - National Signing Day is a great opportunity to celebrate student-athletes in our area who have earned an opportunity to continue playing the sport they love at the collegiate level.

Well, National Signing Day was Wednesday, but because of the nice snow we enjoyed, signings were pushed back to Friday.

FOOTBALL

Burkburnett’s Josh Myles- Midwestern State

Burkburnett’s Colby Dula- Hamline University

Burkburnett’s Kyson Hoskins- Southern Nazarene

City View’s Jayln Marks- West Texas A&M

City View’s Javen Jones- Wayland Baptist

City View’s Cade Farrell- Wayland Baptist

Electra’s Noah Caldwell- Abilene Christian

Holliday’s Tristin Boyd- Southwestern Oklahoma State

Holliday’s Ryan Hipol- Austin College

Iowa Park’s Trent Green- Oklahoma Baptist

Iowa Park’s Ryder Roberts- Oklahoma Baptist

WFHS’s Michael Vargas- Incarnate Word

WFHS’s Tyson Whiteside- UT Permian Basin

Windthorst’s Awtry Blagg- Midwestern State

TRACK AND FIELD

Holliday’s Konner Wood- Texas Tech

BASEBALL

Burkburnett’s Ryder Faulkner- McPherson University

