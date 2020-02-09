WF couple wins Entertainment Weekly sweepstakes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It was just a regular day for Wichita Falls residents Garrett and Addy Linn, Until Addy got a Twitter message saying she had been chosen to be the winner of an Entertainment Weekly sweepstakes giveaway.
The giveaway was for two tickets to premiere the new season of Survivor in Los Angeles, California, and a panel with Jeff Probst.
“I went to Twitter and found Entertainment Weekly’s tweet and all I had to do was reply to it then use the hashtag,” said Linn. “It was the next day that I got a message saying I had won.”
The couple flew out this morning and have been enjoying time together on the beach, until their premiere event tonight.
Linn says her family has watched survivor since the show first aired, and have been fans ever since.
“I’ve been excited for this new season to come out because it’s all winners and so when I won the tickets I was pretty surprised and excited,” said Linn.
The new season of Survivor premieres on Wednesday on CBS.
