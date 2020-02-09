WFFD battles Saturday night garage fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a garage fire on 9th Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
WFFD reports first responders arrived and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a garage at the backside of a house.
Firefighters extinguished the fire after fighting it for about 10 minutes, and then they began to salvage what they could from the building.
The report said the cause of the fire was the electrical wiring in the garage. The fire extended to one of the corners of the house, and the house next door suffered damage from the heat. The fire also damaged the fence between the two houses.
WFFD said there were no injuries to occupants nor firefighters.
There was about $7,500 in damages to the garage, about $200 in damages to the fence, and about $750 in damages to the neighboring house.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.