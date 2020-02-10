Cold, wet weather dominates Texoma’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After making it to the upper 70s across the NewsChannel 6 viewing area Sunday, a cold front came through and, as a result, temperatures will be in the upper 30s much of the day Monday. Also, rain chances are good later today, as widely scattered showers move our way by midday. It looks like our atmosphere will be cold enough to support a mix of rain and sleet, especially across our western counties Monday afternoon.
An area of low pressure over the southwestern United States will slowly churn and move East toward Texas, keeping good rain chances in our forecast through the middle of the week. Beyond Monday, the best chance of measurable rainfall will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This week is going to be cold with high temperatures, In the thirties and forties through Thursday, then we’ll see high temperatures closer to seasonal norms by the coming weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
