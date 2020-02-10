Cold, wet weather dominates Texoma’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After making it to the upper 70s across the NewsChannel 6 viewing area Sunday, a cold front came through and, as a result, temperatures will be in the upper 30s much of the day Monday. Also, rain chances are good later today, as widely scattered showers move our way by midday. It looks like our atmosphere will be cold enough to support a mix of rain and sleet, especially across our western counties Monday afternoon.