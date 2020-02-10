Manhunt Monday: February 10, 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Wesley Michael Barry, 69, is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.
He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
