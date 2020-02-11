Burkburnett designates week to hospitalized veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week is now officially designated as "Salute to Hospitalized Veterans’ Week" in Burkburnett.
The designation was officially signed by Burkburnett Mayor Carl Law last week.
It honors and remembers those veterans who have sacrificed so much and put their lives on the line for our freedom.
Burkburnett Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion have teamed up to make this week as special as possible for local veterans.
Burkburnett VFW Commander Scott Cammann said this week is a way to honor the over 9 million veterans who either live in VA care or are homeless.
“We will also try to start doing something with the Base Camp Lindsey once we get more info on that because we would like to try to see what we as the VFW can do for that,” said Cammann.
The VFW and American Legion are sponsoring special activity events for veterans who live at the Evergreen Healthcare Center in Burkburnett.
“I am hoping it’ll mean a good feeling inside to them, enough to turn around and try to give another veteran a good feeling,” said Cammann.
The Burkburnett VFW also donates to other care centers in the area to help find family members of veterans a place to stay while they visit their loved ones in the hospital.
“This week reminds the public that our veterans are still recovering from physical, mental as well as emotional conditions, and that they need our support,” said VA Public Affairs Officer Audrey Umhoefer.
Umhoefer says this week will help create awareness of what the VA medical centers are, and that it's encouraged to go to visit a veteran who might not have any visitors otherwise.
The VFW will be taking Valentine’s Day gift bags to the Evergreen Healthcare Center this Thursday, to help make those veterans feel as appreciated as possible.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.