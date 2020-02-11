Changes being made to FallsRide route due to Maplewood expansion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to the Maplewood Avenue expansion, the Wichita Falls Transit System - FallsRide Route 5 Southwest, will not be able to use the bus stops located at Sam’s and the Walmart on Lawrence Road.
The two affected stops are only on Route 5 Southwest. This is due to the flow of traffic increasing and to ensure the safety of the passengers of FallsRide.
The change goes into effect on Monday, Feb. 17 and will last until the Maplewood Avenue project has been finished.
Below is the map that shows the location of the two stops.
For more information you can visit the FallsRide website or call the FallsRide Dispatch office at (940)-761-7433.
