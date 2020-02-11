Hiring event by the City of WF on Wednesday

The City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions are teaming up on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for a same-day hiring event. (Source: City of Wichita Falls via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | February 11, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:06 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions are teaming up on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for a same-day hiring event.

If you’re looking for a job with the city, right now, this event could be beneficial.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Suite 300, in Wichita Falls you’ll get the chance to meet the management and interview face-to-face.

If you’re interested, Workforce Solutions asks that you prepare your profile ahead of time.

  1. Create or update your account on the Work in Texas website.
  2. Fill out a City of Wichita Falls application online.

For more information you can visit the City of Wichita Falls website, call (940) 761-7401, or visit Workforce Solutions’ website.

