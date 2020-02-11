Local man takes Mustang on an extended “test drive”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man took a Mustang on a test drive, but never returned the car.
The owner of a 2008 Ford Mustang told Wichita Falls Police that a man, later identified as Carlos Guerra, had come by with the intent to buy the car for $3,500.
The owner gave the man the keys, told him that the vehicle didn’t have tags on it and that he should not drive it past the end of the street.
Guerra never returned with the car. The owner reported the car stolen on Feb. 10 just after 4 p.m. and just before 6: 30 p.m. gave details on Guerra, in hopes of finding him.
Officers located a car that matched the description of the Mustang in the 1400 block of N. Sixth Street, and witnessed Guerra getting out of the car and going inside a home there.
Police were able to confirm that the VIN number on this car matched the stolen Mustang.
Officers spoke to the homeowner who told them that Guerra had come to see him and had just bought a new Mustang.
Guerra was later witnessed leaving the house, officers spoke to him as he claimed he was in possession of the car and gave police permission to search him, which is when they found the keys to the Mustang.
Carlos Guerra, 43, was arrested at that time for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
He remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.