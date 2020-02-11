Matt Garvin out as HFC at Quanah after two seasons, first playoff win since 2015

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -After two seasons as the head football coach at Quanah, Matt Garvin was informed he would no longer be the head coach.
Since taking over in 2018, the Indians went 11-12 and won their first playoff game since 2015, upsetting Santo in the bi-district round.
The two seasons prior to Garvin, the Indians went 5-16.
Garvin was told Tuesday morning that Quanah would be going in a different direction.
After five years under Jason Sims, which ended in 2014, Quanah will have its third head coach in six years.
