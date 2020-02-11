Rain Moves Back In

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain will increase from the south this evening and become widespread later tonight and early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly drop into the middle 30s. It may get just cold enough for a sleet pellet or two across the western counties. Rain ends Wednesday morning with a return of sunshine expected either late in the day or by Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly but warm up with spring-like weather this weekend.