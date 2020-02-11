Sign-up event being held for this year’s T.H.O.R. event

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina located at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy, is hosting a sign-up event for Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run (T.H.O.R.) from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, to get people signed up for this year. You can also register online. Representatives for T.H.O.R. will be there to tell you all about how you can participate.