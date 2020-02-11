Texas to consider Crown Act

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Hair discrimination has been a long time problem within the black community. One Dallas hairstylist has seen it first hand.
“When I was in college in the 70’s we wore afros and you could not get a job with an afro. You had to put a wig on work three months, then you could come out in your Afro,” said Cosmetologist Elaine Hill.
Hill has been doing hair for decades and has heard it all from people having to choose between a job opportunity or their dreads, some being told their hair choice will dictate their success.
Wichita Falls resident Myrna Marks has been rocking locks and a number of other natural styles since the ’80s.
“I just love the texture and the way that it looks,”said Marks.
The proposed bill, the CROWN ACT (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles. Cosmetologist Elaine Hill said this bill is overdue.
“Yeah, we need something to protect us so that we can embrace our hair and not feel like we are being judged. We need a leg to stand on so that we can get a job and embrace who we are. We should not have to change our looks to emulate someone else,” said Hill.
Marks says the hair should be regulated only under one circumstance.
“If it is a danger like in you are workplace. I can understand if you are a mechanic or around airplanes and you have long locks, ”said Marks.
Though Marks is not against the CROWN ACT, she finds it silly that a bill like this is still needed.
During the 2021 legislative session, Texas could become another state to pass the CROWN Act.
We reached out to State Senator Pat Fallon’s office and State Representative James Frank’s office and have not heard back from them on this bill as of yet.
