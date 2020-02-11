Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly with a stray shower

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cold, wet weather continues to dominate our forecast through Wednesday. We’ve seen some scattered showers in the region early this morning. Like yesterday, because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be cold all day, the upper thirties this morning, low forties this afternoon. An area of low pressure moving east across northern Mexico we’ll keep rain chances in our forecast through Wednesday and cold weather in our forecast through Thursday.
Our final good chance of rain for the week will come late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Despite the rain ending, temperatures will remain cold through Thursday, then we’ll see warming temperatures into the weekend. Just like the past two weekends, the warmest day in the 7-day forecast is Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.