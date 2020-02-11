WF Area Community Foundation’s scholarship program major deadline is March 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Julie Looper with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation joined Jake in studio to talk about their scholarship program.
The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation believes higher education is the key to unlocking the mind and acknowledging the opportunities that offer a better way of life.
Established scholarship funds are provided by generous donors in the Wichita Falls area.
They are also excited to announce that the scholarship program is now online.
There are many scholarships available through the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation scholarship program, each with its own set of criteria and requirements.
The deadline for the majority of scholarship opportunities is March 1, 2020.
They ask you sign-up and complete the General Application first. Based on your answers, their system will automatically match you with any scholarship opportunities you are qualified for, and there is no further action that needs to be taken at that time.
Once you have completed the general application, the system might also provide a list of recommended scholarships which you might qualify for.
All information will be kept confidential within the scholarship program.
Required items must be completed in full in order to submit an application. You may save your application and return to update it as often as necessary.
Once your application is submitted, you may make updates until the application deadline date.
You can call (940) 766-0829 for all the information needed to get a scholarship fund ready for the upcoming academic year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.