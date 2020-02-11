WF Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry February schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry has released a schedule for their February stops.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry helps provide meals to people outside the reach of the physical food pantry located at 1230 Midwestern Pkwy.
Take a look at the list below for Mobile Pantry times in your area.
City View Baptist Church - Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Feb. 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Mill Street Housing Center - Feb. 25 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.
Midtown Manor - Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon
Ben Donnell Housing Center - Feb. 26 fom 1 to 3 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Feb. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information you can always contact the WF Area Food Bank at (940) 766-2322.
