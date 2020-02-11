Wichita Christian open house event on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Julie and Bailey Foster from Wichita Christian School joined Jake to talk about the open house they are holding on Thursday.
Meet the teachers and tour the schools on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents, both current or prospective, will have the chance to learn about the curriculum and enriched education opportunities at Wichita Christian.
They accept children from 18-months to high school seniors.
Current parents can refer others for a chance at a $50 gift card.
You can also get your registration fee waived if you register before May 1, 2020.
This open house is for both Wichita Christian School and Wichita Christian Preschool.
Wichita Christian School is located at 1615 Midwestern Pkwy; Wichita Christian Preschool is located at 4729 Neta Ln.
For more information you can call (940) 763-1347.
