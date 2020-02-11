Windthorst Elementary receives Blue Ribbon Award nomination

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Windthorst Elementary School has been chosen as a National Blue Ribbon Award nominee.
Windthorst Elementary is one of only 26 schools in the state to be nominated, and one of just 13 in the “high-performing” category.
Superintendent Lonnie Hise says it’s been a tough secret to keep, and that he was a little nervous when he first got the call from the Texas Education Agency.
“About two weeks ago we got a phone call from Texas Education Agency, and it’s usually not good when you get a phone call from them,” said Hise.
That is, until they told him the good news.
The award is based off 2 criteria. Those being high performance and good test scores over a period of time.
“I really am excited that the teachers and the staff are seeing the benefits off all their hard work,” said Elementary School Principal Ann Arnendarez.
Arnendarez says this nomination couldn't have come at a better time.
With spring assessments coming up, this will give the students and teachers motivation to work even harder.
“It’s huge for the community and it’s huge for the kids as well,” said Arnendarez.
“We would be honored to accept a nomination for that, and you actually have to accept the nomination on paperwork so now the process begins,” said Hise.
Superintendent Hise said that he added up around 3,000 schools in Texas, and Windthorst is one of the 0.8 percent of schools that got nominated.
The winner of that award will be announced in September.
