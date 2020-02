WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong cold front blasts through later tonight bringing blustery north winds. By Thursday morning, real feel temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. The actual air temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s. Highs Thursday only rise through the 30 and up close to 40. The chilly weather won’t last long with 50 by Friday and 60s over the weekend.