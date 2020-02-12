Bowie Central Hospital closed, residents concerned

Bowie, Texas (TNN) -Bowie’s only hospital is closed yet again and some residents are on edge about getting the emergency services they need.
“A senior we know that passed away recently was at home, he sat up, and his wife got up and asked him do you need to go to the hospital. So she called 911. She asked them (the paramedics) where you are taking him. Are you taking him to Wichita Falls or Decatur, and they said well ma’am he won’t make it to either one. So, they brought him here (Bowie Central Hospital), and he lived another hour and a half,” said 86-year old Jo Dixon, who adds Bowie’s only hospital closing all of a sudden puts the most vulnerable people in the community in great danger.
Bowie is about 20 miles from Nocona and almost 30 miles from the Decatur hospital. To add to the already tricky circumstances, often first responders are the ones that have to make the call.
“It places a lot of responsibility on the paramedic to ascertain the stability Of the patient, especially in cases of strokes and heart attacks as to what distance is safe for them to transport.” Dr. Surinder Aujla said.
" A lot could happen in those 30 minutes. It can get really bad really quick," Dixon said.
Tuesday, first responders and the Chief Medic had a meeting to discuss the future.
“So, we have to reestablish a new protocol to address these types of cases.” Dr. Aujla said.
As far as when and if the hospital will reopen nobody knows.
We’ve spent the last few days reaching out to the hospitals’ private owner and we have not heard back.
We do know that he owns other hospitals all over the world.. and has closed one other Texas hospital to go along with the one in Bowie.
