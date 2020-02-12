Bowie Central Hospital closed, residents concerned

“A senior we know that passed away recently was at home, he sat up, and his wife got up and asked him do you need to go to the hospital. So she called 911. She asked them (the paramedics) where you are taking him. Are you taking him to Wichita Falls or Decatur, and they said well ma’am he won’t make it to either one. So, they brought him here (Bowie Central Hospital), and he lived another hour and a half,” said 86-year old Jo Dixon, who adds Bowie’s only hospital closing all of a sudden puts the most vulnerable people in the community in great danger.