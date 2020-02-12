City of WF trash schedule for President’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 17, including the Sanitation Department.
The trash pick-up schedule is changing as follows:
- Monday’s trash pickup moves to Tuesday.
- Tuesday’s trash pickup moves to Wednesday.
- No curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.
- Regular service resumes on Thursday, February 20.
The Transfer Station and Landfill will also close on Monday and reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
For more information you can contact the Sanitation Department at (940)-761-7977.
