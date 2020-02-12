Clay Co. holding 2020 Spring Agriculture seminar on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2020 Spring Agriculture seminar will be Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Holman Conference Center and The Rock Barn, located at 211 N. Clay in Henrietta.
The event begins with, “grazing hour,” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with the seminar starting at 6 p.m. This pre-event hour is free, the seminar itself is $10.
Jason Johnson, Ph.D., with AgriLife Extension office in Stephenville will take a look at the Cattle Market Outlook for this year in the seminar.
Then Robert Wells, Ph.D., with the Integrity Beef Alliance and the Noble Research Institute out of Ardmore, Okla. will speak on sustainability in livestock production and stocking rates.
If you would like a booth or want more information about this event you can email: wcholcombe@ag.tamu.edu or call the AgriLife Extension office for Clay Co. at (940) 538-5042.
