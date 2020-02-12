League of Women Voters turns 100

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today marks the centennial celebration for the League of Women Voters. Founded February 14th, 1920, they started to guide the 20 million women in the United States who would soon become voters.
“That was six months before the 19th Amendment was that gave women the right to vote,” Kaye Holland, President of the leagues Wichita Falls chapter said.
Tuesday was the day to celebrate with cake and conversations. The people here all strive to ensure everyone is informed when they head to the voting booth.
“We don’t tell them how to vote but we give them information that the can select candidates and where to vote, what they need to take to vote,” Holland said.
What they're known for the most in Texoma, is their paper voter guides.
“It gives their views it gives them the chance to answer questions or to not answer questions,” Rosemary Capps, the chapters Vice President said.
They are free and are made for each election.
“It's very helpful to know what your candidates think and what their platform is,” Capps said.
As the league wraps up their first century, looking ahead they’re adapting and during digital, so everyone has access to what they need to know.
“Young people like you want everything on your phone or on your computer so we have adapted to that and we will continue to do that,” Holland said.
Information about the upcoming election can be found online here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.