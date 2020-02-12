Mardi Gras is taking over Nocona for the tenth year in a row

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tyler Thomas, Michelle Fenoglio-Toerck and company from the City of Nocona joined Jake in studio to talk about the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration.
The Mardi Gras party starts next Thursday, Feb. 20 at noon and the big parade will be on that Saturday, Feb. 22, wrapping up at around 10 p.m.
They will also have a kids parade, a dog parade and an ATV parade.
Plus there will be tons of other fun stuff to do and lots of food to choose from.
If you have Mardi Gras beads just lying around, you can donate those beads to the Nocona Chamber of Commerce.
If you have a float idea and want to execute it, you can sign up for the parades. There will be cash prizes for the winners. You can register your float for free at the Nocona Chamber of Commerce. You must register by Feb. 15.
This year they are holding a raffle for a couple of special prizes: a trip to NOLA or a special tenth anniversary Mardi Grad edition baseball glove. Tickets for the NOLA trip are sold for $25 and tickets for the glove are $10 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce.
You can find more information on the Mardi Gras Nocona Style Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.