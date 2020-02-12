Rain comes to an end Wednesday, cold front arrives Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is our final day of the week with good rain chances. Then, our forecast dries out toward the weekend. We’re going to see sunshine Thursday, but thanks to a cold front it’s not going to be warm. We do however like where these temperatures are going for the weekend. We expect highs in the sixties Saturday, and will probably make it to the seventies Sunday. Widely scattered showers have been on the radar since before midnight, and showers are expected to linger through late morning. It’s not out of the question that we see some brief sunshine this afternoon, then perhaps some stray showers by evening.