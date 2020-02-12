Rain comes to an end Wednesday, cold front arrives Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is our final day of the week with good rain chances. Then, our forecast dries out toward the weekend. We’re going to see sunshine Thursday, but thanks to a cold front it’s not going to be warm. We do however like where these temperatures are going for the weekend. We expect highs in the sixties Saturday, and will probably make it to the seventies Sunday. Widely scattered showers have been on the radar since before midnight, and showers are expected to linger through late morning. It’s not out of the question that we see some brief sunshine this afternoon, then perhaps some stray showers by evening.
A cold front will come through Thursday morning. So, despite a sunny day, it’s not going to be warm. We will be in the 30s through midday. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees. Friday is the first day of a warming trend that carries us through the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.