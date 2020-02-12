WF Metropolitan Community Church holding a financial seminar Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Metropolitan Church is continuing their work to enrich the community by hosting a financial health seminar.
Pastor Mel Martinez said that after making a tough decision to leave her full-time job and spend more time on her real passions, her family, and the church, she found herself struggling to keep her head above water.
“I’d been piece-mealing work together. You know I got several part-time- jobs. I put a call out on Facebook for odd jobs,” said Pastor Mel Martinez
So when invited to go financial seminars, she felt she needed to go.
"I went, and I learned about money. And in 30 days, its been 30 days. I am no longer afraid to talk about money. I am no longer afraid of money. I have a plan for my future, and I have a plan for my child’s future. And not everything has changed. This is not a magic pill; this is about education, Pastor Martinez said.
Armed with this new knowledge and feeling inspired, Pastor Mel was ready to bring this info to the Wichita Falls Community, asking Shelly Torres-West to come to speak. Torres, having experienced her own share of money trouble, is now happy to share her wisdom.
“I lost my 401k two times, I will be 70 years old in June. And my retirement is not anywhere near what it would have been. Had I been educated on financial issues when I was growing up.” Shelly Torres-West.
Both agreed that a lack of emphasis on financial education in schools is to blame for their lack of knowledge as well as many others
“So, Shelly is going to come and talk about how money works, and we are going to get some of that education that ought to have been in those textbooks,” Pastor Martinez said.
Torres-West plans to speak on savings, retirement, and planning for the future. She says the most important thing she hopes to inspire is.
"Hope. “Hope that they can make some changes in their lives to make tomorrow a little bit more stress-free. So many of us live, check to check. Many of us many people do not know what they’re going to do for their retirement. For some people, it’s, it’s gonna be a very difficult thing because social security, I don’t believe it’s going to be around for much longer,” said Torres-West.
This event free to the public and starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church.
