Wilbarger Co. Sheriff holding Doughnuts with the Deputies on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Saturday, Feb. 15 the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Doughnuts with the Deputies event.
From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. you can stop by 3 Hearts Steak House, located at 1722 Pease St in Vernon, to chat with the people who are there to serve and protect Wilbarger County.
The deputies, sheriff and jail administration will happily answer questions that the community has for them.
They are offering free doughnuts and coffee, while supplies last.
This event is hosted by the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office and 3 Hearts Steak House.
