Coronavirus confirmed in Electra ISD not related to China outbreak

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - An outbreak of the coronavirus has been confirmed at Electra ISD, but it’s not the same virus sweeping the globe and infecting thousands every day.
Coronavirus is a very broad term for a family of viruses, including the common cold; and the district’s superintendent wanted to make sure parents know the outbreak happening is nothing more than a cold.
The strain of coronavirus infecting thousands in China right now is the COVID-19.
Medical professionals diagnoses the strain in Electra as HKU1. It comes with similar symptoms to the common cold with a mild upper respiratory infection.
Knowing how scary the term coronavirus has become, Superintendent Ted West wanted to make sure parents were fully aware that the COVID-19 virus has not popped in the area, or anywhere in Texas.
“You know the safety and wellness of their kids is always going to be the first thing that we all think about and having my own kids,” said West, “I know how concerning that would sound if I didn’t have all the information."
Lou Kreidler, the director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, added, “the thing that people need to remember is that if they haven’t traveled to China or they haven’t been around someone who has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,then there really is no risk to them.”
There are still no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Texas.
West added the district is taking every precaution it can to make sure schools stay safe and clean for students.
