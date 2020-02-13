Kappa Sigma raises over $4,000 for Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University’s Kappa Sigma fraternity spent countless hours at the corner of Hampstead and Taft Boulevard raising money to donate to Faith Mission of Wichita Falls.
Many of the members camped out to provide a presence for the fundraising at all hours.
Every $1.75 they raised provides one meal to a Faith Mission resident, they raised $4,500 in total.
Congratulations to the Kappa Sigma house on this generous donation!
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.