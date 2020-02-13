Kirby Middle School’s library officially dedicated to former principal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kirby Middle School’s library was officially dedicated to former principal Diann Taylor on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The library was named The Diann Taylor Library of Excellence in honor of Mrs. Taylor, who served as principal from 1992 to 2004. In that time she received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Terrel H. Bell Leadership Award and being recognized as the number one magnet school in the United States.
This library dedication from the Wichita Falls ISD is showing their gratitude for Mrs. Taylor’s years of service and the large impact she made in the lives of her students.
