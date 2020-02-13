Lamar looks to sweep HBU

STEPPING UP: Lamar's T.J. Atwood has averaged 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Huskies, Ian DuBose has averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 15.4 points.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 31.4 percent of the 105 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He's also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.