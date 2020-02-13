Morning cold front assures a chilly Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s mostly good news in the forecast as we make our way into the weekend, with temperatures growing significantly warmer over the next 3 or 4 days. A cold front is going to keep today chilly, but beginning Friday, a very welcome warm-up begins. We’re expecting back-to-back 70 degree days Sunday into Monday.
Now let’s talk about a cold front that’s sweeping through the Red River Valley this morning. Thanks to that front, we will be facing a bitterly cold wind between now and noon. Despite mostly sunny skies today, temperatures will be in the 30s through early afternoon. Thursday’s high temperature will be near 40°, making it around 10 degrees colder than yesterday. Rain will keep its distance until the middle of next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
