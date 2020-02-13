News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham Concert Association

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the Graham Concert Association. They’ve brought musical acts of all genres to Young County for the last 75 years. Their final show of the season is on Tuesday, February 18. Purchase tickets here.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.