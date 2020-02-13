Notre Dame’s Carlson retires, Hopkins named new head coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the first time in 10 years, there will be a new head coach for the Notre Dame Knights.
After an impressive career at Notre Dame, Carlson has decided to retire from coaching.
During his time, the Knights grabbed several district championships, made the postseason every year but one and went to back-to-back state championships.
But the Knights already have his replacement.
Defensive coordinator Donald Hopkins will replace Carlson as the head coach next season.
Hopkins spent the past five seasons under Carlson as the teams defensive coordinator.
