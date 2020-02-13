One Iowa Park man allegedly killed by another near Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (TNN) - A Killeen man was arrested on Wednesday after turning himself in at Fort Hood’s East Gate for killing his roommate, according to KWTX.
KWTX reports Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, an Iowa Park graduate, was jailed on Thursday on a $1 million bond. He’s being charged with murder in the death of John Dearmontrice Mitchell, 27, another Iowa Park graduate.
The report said Mitchell was found dead in an apartment on Andover Drive on Monday. Authorities have not released the cause of his death.
Fort Hood officials contacted Killeen Police around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after a blood stained Masters-Gutierrez showed up at the East Gate.
Masters-Gutierrez is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
According to KWTX, neither Masters-Gutierrez nor Mitchell was a soldier stationed at the post.
