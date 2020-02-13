Spanish-speaking census event helps Latino Texomans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Spanish-speaking communities around Texoma were asked to come out and listen to Genesis Sanchez speak on census data.
Even though there are no citizenship questions on the census, Spanish-speakers are more likely to skip filling out census data because of a fear of deportation or retaliation against undocumented family members.
The Texas Regional Census Campaign Manager for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, or NALEO, is making a stop in Wichita Falls to speak about the utmost importance of am accurate census count of the harder-to-reach communities in Texas.
Genesis Sanchez will be in MSU’s Dillard builiding, room 189, and then there will be a presentation in room 101, starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
This event is free to attend.
“There’s a lot to use, in terms of money funding and resources, back into local communities, so we really want to encourage our populations to get counted and to participate," said Sanchez
For more information you can look at census.gov.
