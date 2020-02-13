United Way’s VITA program says this is the calm before the storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - James Hurt from the North Texas Area United Way joined Jake in studio to talk about the busy tax season for the VITA program.
The IRS has started accepting returns and the VITA offices have already seen lots of people, but they say this is the calm before the storm come late March and early April.
So far the VITA program has seen over 600 people in their offices since they opened.
The VITA offices are located at 3301 Armory Rd in Wichita Falls.
VITA offers free tax preparation for middle to lower income families, helping them save money. Paid tax-preparers can be costly, but the trained volunteers through VITA are on the same level of knowledge as any H&R Block tax-preparer, with no cost to you.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call 2-1-1. They will take walk-ins, but appointments are their priority.
For more information you can visit the North Texas Area United Way VITA website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.