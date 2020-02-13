WF man caught selling stolen scrap metal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was caught selling stolen scrap metal, landing him in the Wichita County Jail.
According to Wichita Falls Police, officers were dispatched to Atlas Power in reference to a theft on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m.
The victim told police that a utility worker had observed a small blue Nissan in the 500 block of MLK Boulevard gathering scrap metal from behind the Atlas Power building, and that they were missing some of the scrap metal kept there.
Police found a suspect at Bell Processing selling scrap metal, who was identified as Orlando Torres, 56.
Officers detained Torres in the 500 block of Lincoln Street. The victim was able to identify multiple pieces of the scrap metal being sold by Torres as belonging to them, including brass and copper. Police have not released an estimated value of the stolen scrap metal.
Officers also found boot marks near Atlas Power that matched the boots that Torres was wearing and his car also matched the description.
At that time, officers arrested Torres for theft under $20,000 of aluminum, bronze, copper, brass; a state felony.
Torres was booked in the Wichita County jail on a $2,500 bond for the charge.
