WF Republican Party holds candidate forum for 13th Congressional District

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 13th District Republican Candidate Forum wrapped up in Wichita Falls Wednesday night, giving 12 of the 15 Republican candidates the chance to address voter.
Questions from the moderator covered things like infrastructure, immigration, and Sheppard Air Force Base.
“I hope that people came away from it with the feeling that they understood the candidates a little bit better, that it gave them a little more help in making their decision,” Annette Barfield, Chair of the Wichita County Republican Party. “You’re getting an opportunity to see a little bit of their personality, a little bit of their views."
Everyone the people in the audience all had different things they were looking for in the candidates.
“To hear the different candidates speak and how effectively they speak and how well I think that would translate in working in Washington,” Evelin Garland, one voter said.
It gave Evelin and others the chance to narrow down who they might be voting for.
“I still have my top two, three candidates I’ve kind of got a first tier and a second tier,” Evelin said.
Overall the forum’s goal is to make sure when everyone does their civil duty, they make an informed decision.
“You cannot go into the ballot box and just eenie meenie miney moe pick somebody, you’ve got to have an education about who you’re voting for,” David Garland, Evelin’s husband said.
“If you don’t get out and vote and get active in this then you’re just lost and I don’t think anyone should be in that position,” Toby McClain, another voter said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.