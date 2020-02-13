WFPD: Be on the Lookout for Wanted Subject

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help bringing a wanted suspect to justice.
Thomas Henry Banks, 24, is wanted for Aggravated Assault.
If you have any information about Banks, or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at 940-720-5000, or can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers anonymously at 940-322-9888.
If your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
Police say this subject should be considered armed and dangerous.
